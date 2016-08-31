Huntingdon Hawks open 2016 at Louisiana College

Huntingdon Hawks will be road warriors to open the season!

Mike Turk and the guys begin the year at Louisiana College on Sept. 3.

The Hawks will be aiming for back-to-back conference championships.

Coach Turk says it is always tough to tell if a team is truly ready for the season opener.

"I know we have a bunch of guys back that have played a lot of football for us and helped us win a lot of games. That's comforting. That being said, that won't win a single game for us this year. We've talked about that as a group that the older players on the team understand that, and that they are able to relay that to the younger guys as well," Turk stated.

"Everybody has a good attitude. Everybody is starting to get it together, and everybody is starting to play as one team," said senior defensive lineman Heath McCray.

Huntingdon averaged over 40 points a game last season, and senior running back John Iwaniec feels good about the Hawks offense in 2016, too.

"We have put in some new concepts as well to really get all of our performing players out there on the field at the same time. I think that people will really see that our offense will flourish and see some great things this Saturday," Iwaniec stated.

The Hawks beat Louisiana College 56-35 in last year's season opener.

Iwaniec rushed for 3 touchdowns in the win in 2015.

The Hawks are the preseason favorite to win the USA South Athletic Conference.

Huntingdon's first home game will be against Birmingham Southern on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.