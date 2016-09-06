Former Carver standout ready to shine for Troy Trojans in 2016

Former Carver High School (Montgomery) receiver Ismail Saleem is making plays at the next level!

Troy head coach Neal Brown named Saleem the Offensive MVP of the Austin Peay season opening win.

Saleem had 106 yards receiving and one touchdown in the game.

Saleem says it is his time to step up.

"Coach Brown gave us a speech during the summer, and the subject of the speech was seize the moment. Apparently that's what I happened to do this weekend. Seize the moment. I ended up starting and made a couple of plays and hopefully the ball keeps rolling from here," Saleem stated.

Troy travels to Clemson on Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff.

The game will be broadcast live on WSFA Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.