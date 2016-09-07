Motivating students to become better citizens at Wetumpka HS

The students of today are the future leaders of tomorrow, so who better to teach them than SGT Danny Hunter. SGT Hunter has built an impressive military resume, but after retiring from the Army in 1994 he wanted to give back…



"When I retired (from the military), I decided I wanted to teacher JROTC." SFC Danny Hunter said, "I wanted to be able to make a little different in a student's life and in a kid's life. And I have found that very rewarding at Wetumpka High School."



For the first assignment of the year, students are given the Cadet Creed. Hunter doesn't want them to just memorize the words; he wants each individual to live by them - to do that each cadet needs to acquire a large amount of discipline.



"I try to instill in kids discipline more than anything else because it takes discipline in our everyday life, regardless of whatever it is that you do you got to have discipline." SFC Danny Hunter said, "You know we just have to have it in our everyday lives, and it makes a difference."



Colleagues of Hunter applaud his dedication to the program and his interpersonal skills with the students…



"One thing that sets him aside is probably the relationship he builds with the students." Wetumpka High School Prinicpal said. "He works very hard for Wetumpka HS and would probably do anything for Wetumkpa HS."



Hundreds go through the JROTC program every year, but it's the ones that apply the Cadet Creed to real life and that come back to visit that make the job worth it to Hunter.

"When they come back to you and you realize that all those things and values that you taught them made a difference in their life that's when I get my reward." says SFC Danny Hunter.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.