Huntingdon set for rivalry showdown with Birmingham Southern at home

Mike Turk and the Huntingdon Hawks are excited to be returning home!

The Hawks picked up a 52-49 win on the road over Louisiana College and now face rival Birmingham Southern Saturday at Charles Lee Field in Montgomery.

BSC is the only team that beat Huntingdon in the regular season last year.

"Exciting for a lot of reasons. A game that we want to win for a lot of reasons. As much as anything, it is our next opponent. We are looking to be better than we were last week when we tee it up Saturday," said Huntingdon coach Mike Turk.

The Hawks lost to Birmingham Southern 35-34 in 2015.

"It's a big game, but it's the next game. That's how we look at it. It's a rivalry and all but to go undefeated like we want to go, unlike last year, we just have to play the next one and not go in there cocky or big headed and just play hawks football," said Huntingdon defensive back Anthony Wood.

Birmingham Southern is 0-1 on the season after losing to LaGrange to open the year.

Huntingdon and BSC kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Charles Lee Field.

