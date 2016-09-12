Class Act: The Voice of Pike Liberal Arts School

Gray and her family after she wins the Class Act award (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Caring, dependable, loving, dedicated. One women combines all these qualities and more into one job, and her name is Trecy Gray.

Gray's career at Pike Liberal Arts School started suddenly one morning. As she was dropping her children off, the headmaster asked her a favor.

The school desperately needed a substitute teacher that day, and she agreed.

Gray saw someone in need, and she offered a helping hand. Since then, she has been the backbone of the school.

"She is my right and left hand, and she knows anything about this school. She loves the kids. She is a mother to 539 kids and over 50 faculty members. We couldn't imagine life without her every day," said Headmaster Becky Baggett.

Known to many as "The Voice of Pike", Gray is more often than not the first person you communicate with at this school. Whether it's on the phone or in person, she is considered to be more than just an administrative assistant.

"She really cares about everyone at this school as her family," said student Anna May.

"She does everything. She really does everything for us. She does things you wouldn't think she would do. She is like a grandma to all of us," said student Daisy Bruce.

Family is her number one priority. After 37 years, Pike Lib has truly become part of her family.

