Misinformation infecting mayoral runoff election in Ft. Deposit

The mayoral runoff election in Fort Deposit is heating up.

An allegation is generating some noise between incumbent Mayor Fletcher Fountain and challenger Barry Robinson.

Incumbent Mayor Fletcher Fountain says there's a rumor going around town that people can't vote absentee, and if they do, they'll go to jail.

"I don't know who is spreading it personally but somebody in Barry's camp," alleged mayor Fountain.

Barry is Fountain's challenger, Barry Robinson. Robinson is 25 years old and making his first attempt at any political office. The two men made the runoff.

Robinson has denied the claim.

"That's not true. The people in my camp are competent enough to know that if you voted one time, and you're eligible to vote, even though you voted absentee in the last election, you may not vote absentee this election because for the simple fact you might be in town," Robinson said.

The laws on absentee voting are clear. To name a few, you can vote absentee if you're going to be out of town on election day, an illness limits your ability to be at the polls on election day or if your job prevents you from getting away to vote on election day. The voter is required to sign an affidavit as well.

Regardless of who is behind the misinformation, what is a fact is two men want to become the town's mayor, a veteran versus a newcomer.

Voters have less than three weeks to think it over. Fort Deposit has around 800 registered voters. Six-hundred of them voted in the most recent election in late August.

In the general election, Fountain came out on top but fell far short of getting the 50 percent plus one to win it outright. This is his fourth term in office.

In a slightly unrelated matter, Robinson claims the Alabama Secretary of State's office is investigating other issues involving absentee voting during the general election. The Secretary of State's office would neither confirm nor deny an investigation is taking place.

The runoff election is Oct 4.

