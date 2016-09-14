Hawks aim for 3-0 start to the season with Belhaven coming to town

The Huntingdon Hawks are back at home on Saturday ready for a non-conference showdown with Belhaven.

The Blazers are coached by former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme.

Mumme is known as one of the "Father of the Air Raid offense".

Huntingdon coach Mike Turk knows the Blazers will be slinging it all over the field Saturday at Charles Lee Field.

"We have to be on our toes and be very sound in the secondary, as well as be really good up front rushing the passer. Do what we are supposed to do in the intermediate level with our linebackers being in the right places to have a chance to get off the field some to get some stops, because they are very good at what they do," Turk stated.

Huntingdon is off to a 2-0 start after beating Birmingham Southern week two.

Coach Turk says he likes the adjustments and improvements from week one to week two with his squad.

"We made some really good strides in a lot of areas. We still have a lot of getting better to do if we are going to get to where we want to be. Really proud of certain positions where we needed to see some really good improvement, and we did make some," Turk said.



"I know week one we were doing poorly on tackling. Week two we came out and still missed tackles, everybody is going to miss tackles, but we did a whole lot better," said Huntingdon linebacker Trey Hayes.

Huntingdon and Belhaven kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m.



