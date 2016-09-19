A little enthusiasm goes a long way at Troy Elementary

Described by one of her students as fun loving, encouraging and always happy, Troy Elementary and the kids there are pleased to call teacher Ashley Johnson one of their own.

Mrs. Johnson may not remember exactly what drew her towards a job as a teacher, but one thing she did know was her career wasn't going to be boring.

Johnson said, "I thought it would be fun… I wanted to do something that would encourage the kids, and it doesn't feel like a job. Everyday I come here it's fun; I enjoy what I am doing so I guess that's why it doesn't feel like a job."

After 28 years of being an educator, Johnson still enjoys teaching her 6th graders. At that age, she knows it's a delicate transition in the life of a student, and she wants to be there to help them all navigate through their personal journeys.

"They are at that point in their life where I kind of feel like you can make a difference", said Johnson. "They are in middle school - it's hard - all the peer pressure, they are changing... it's just a neat time to help them."

Every morning Mrs. Johnson wakes up with a sunny demeanor and a positive attitude… she knows her enthusiasm for life can be contagious, and that is exactly what these pre-teens need every day.

"That is what I have always told my kids, that was God's gift to me: my enthusiasm. I try to be happy everyday... the kid will sometimes ask 'what's wrong with you? You are always so happy,' and it's not that my life is perfect, it's just you choose to be that way and I just feel like everyday here (at school) that's what they need. They need me at that door with a smile on my face."

