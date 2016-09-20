AU basketball coach Bruce Pearl visits with Montgomery QB Club

It was a "Tiger Tuesday" at the Montgomery Quarterback Club meeting on Tuesday night.



Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl served as the guest speaker.

Pearl talked all things Auburn hoops related.

Pearl told the 12 Sports Team his thoughts on how the Tigers will look this upcoming season.

"We're deep. We're athletic. We are not very big, and we are not very experienced. I have a lot of work to do as far as my teaching is concerned, but I have good athletes and I think good learners." stated Pearl

The Auburn basketball team opens the 2016-17 season with an exhibition game against Montevallo on Nov. 4.

