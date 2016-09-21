Alabama State looking to regroup heading into first home game of season

One word Alabama State coach Brian Jenkins Used to sum up the Hornets 64-6 loss to Southern - "catastrophe".

Jenkins followed that by saying it is unacceptable.



"No one is happy about what happened. The alumni, the administration, the team and coaches. No one is happy about what happened," Jenkins stated.



What happens next for ASU?

The answer is go back to work and focus on the next opponent.

That opponent is Texas Southern in ASU's first home game of the season on Saturday.

"We are not going to put any added pressure on our guys. We showed our guys where we didn't play well. They accepted the facts of some things. We accepted the facts of some things as a coaching staff and now we are working on cleaning those things up," Jenkins said.

One thing coach Jenkins may have found in that 58-point loss in Baton Rouge was a quarterback.

Senior Quinterris Toppings passed for a career high 248 yards but tossed three interceptions.

"The one thing I saw out of him is a young man that is committed to this program. He stood right in there and took some bumps and bruises but he stood in there. I'd rather have a guy like Toppings leading this team at quarterback than have anybody else, because I know win lose or draw I'm going to get a guy that is committed to the program that is not going to make excuses," stated Jenkins.

Three of the next for games are at home for the Hornets.

"We are pulling it together as a program. I still think we are a good football team. I think we have to clean up some things and adjust some things in order to show that," Jenkins said.

ASU and Texas Southern kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Montgomery.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.