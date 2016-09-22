Tuskegee coach Willie Slater: "We are very pleased with our players"

Three road games and three wins for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers this season.



Their reward for three weeks on the road - their first home game of the season Saturday.

It will be another test with the 3-0 Lane Dragons coming to town.

Skegee is feeling good after a comeback win over Florida A&M last week in the 5th Quarter Classic.

Coach Willie Slater is happy with how his team has started the season.

"With this schedule we were hoping to be at least 2-1 or possibly 3-0. To be 3-0 at this point, we are very pleased with our players. Of course we know we have a long way to go. We are still not there yet. We have some things we have to improve on," stated Slater.

"You really want to play well in front of your home crowd, because if you don't play well, everybody is going to know. All the students are here. They are going to be at the game at 8 o'clock, and we don't play until one," stated Tuskegee quarterback Kevin Lacey.

The Golden Tigers and the Dragons kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cleve Abbott Memorial Stadium in Tuskegee.

