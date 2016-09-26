Working together towards a common goal at Holy Cross

'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.' That phrase from Charles Dickens' novel 'A Tale of Two Cities' was real life for one mother of three, and her name is Connie MacDonald.

After 17 years she quit her job in the accounting world and headed back to school.

"I was influenced by two teachers: the best teacher we ever had and the worse teacher we ever had," said MacDonald. "I was spending most of my annual leave time at school, on projects and class trips, so I decided to go back to school and be a teacher."

Although she never thought in her wildest dreams she would end up back in a classroom, she is still happy with her change in profession over a decade later.

"I love it!! It was the best thing I did," said MacDonald. "I came and thought I would teach for five to six years, and I think this is my 14th year here."

Mrs. MacDonald, or Ms. Mac as her students call her, wants her kids to know there is no issue or problem that is too big to tackle in this classroom.

MacDonald said, "We spend more time together than we do with our families. We have learned together that no matter what's going on at home or in your personal life when you get to school and you walk in her together and close the door you forget all the bad stuff."

When asked why her job is so great, Mrs. MacDonalds gives the kids all the credit. "When I sit with friends who complain about their jobs, I think okay - this sounds crazy but I get to spend my day with kids; kids are so much better than adults. It's kind of a secret, but they are."

