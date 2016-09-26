Working together towards a common goal at Holy Cross

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the universityMore >>
After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event that was set for Tuesday night, white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the university to speak.More >>
One teacher at Wetumpka Elementary is adding a unique spin to the traditional kindergarten classroom.More >>
One teacher at Wetumpka Elementary is adding a unique spin to the traditional kindergarten classroom setting.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education will hold the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system Monday night.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education will hold the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system Monday night.More >>
A $12 million donation will be used to create a new culinary science center at Auburn University.More >>
A $12 million donation will be used to create a new culinary science center at Auburn University.More >>
Three Montgomery Public School teachers were honored at an Alabama Board of Education meeting Thursday for their role in helping to save the life of a Lee High School student injured during a shooting near the school.More >>
Three Montgomery Public School teachers were honored at an Alabama Board of Education meeting Thursday for their role in helping to save the life of a Lee High School student injured during a shooting near the school.More >>
The Guardian Credit Union is encouraging students from around the River Region to apply for its scholarship program.More >>
The Guardian Credit Union is encouraging students from around the River Region to apply for its scholarship program.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
In it's 11th year, lawmakers are discussing a change in the Back-to-Schools Sales Tax Holiday. There's now a push to set the weekend sooner in order to ensure it is held before allMore >>
In its eleventh year, Alabama lawmakers are discussing a change in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. There's now a push to schedule the weekend sooner in order to ensure it is held before all schools start.More >>
Valiant Cross Academy is in the running to win $100,000 in a contest sponsored by USA Today!More >>
Valiant Cross Academy is in the running to win $100,000 in a contest sponsored by USA Today!More >>
New students to the Montgomery Public School system can now register for school online, according to officials with MPS.More >>
New students to the Montgomery Public School system can now register for school online, according to officials with MPS.More >>