Tallassee Mayoral candidates prepare for runoff election

With the exception of one term, Bobby Payne has been the Mayor of Tallassee since 1988.

That exception was George McCain who served a term from 2008 to 2012 and is running on that experience this year.

"I'm experienced in law enforcement. I'm experienced in public works. I'm experienced in all the facets of running the city government," McCain said.

His opponent in the runoff election is Johnny Hammock, a local businessman who has never held office before.

"I just love Tallassee and I feel that I have something to offer," Hammock said. "You know, I'm not a politician. I'm just an ordinary man that wants to make common sense decisions."

Hammock says his background could help bring jobs to the city and keep the streets safe.

"With a degree in criminal justice, I think it'd be an asset for the City of Tallassee to make sure the first responders and public safety professionals get what they need and make sure everything that they need, they can come to me and I can understand what they're talking about," Hammock said.

McCain says he's ready to go on day one if voters pick him.

"My major three-point plan is more jobs, betters schools, and safer streets. I've got a plan for everything and I know how to work that plan and that'll make a great Tallassee even better," McCain said.

The runoff election will be held Oct. 4.

