City councilman, former mayor to face each other in Ozark mayoral runoff election

The City of Ozark will vote for it's next mayor in Tuesday's runoff election.

City Councilman Mike Barefield and former Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting are vying for Mayor Billie Blackwell's position. Blackwell decided not to run for re-election.

In the previous election, Barefield received 1,170 votes. Bunting was right behind him bringing in 1,133 votes.

Barefield has served on the city council for 28 years. He has plans to continue growing retail, resurfacing roads, creating jobs, expanding industry and improving economic development in Ozark.

"We have a lot of things going on right now in our community. I believe our retail development is finally paying off. With our development team we've been able to resurface over $3 million worth of streets this summer," Barefield said.

Bunting hopes to pick up where he left off in 2008. He has experience as mayor and is a former economic developer. He has plans for building the economy in Ozark, strengthening relationships with Fort Rucker leaders and improving the aviation college.

"I will be that guy that's out front. The mayor has to close the deal. The mayor has to be the one out front selling his community because if he's not, it's not going to work," Bunting said.

If you voted in the last election you're encouraged to vote again, and if you didn't vote in August you're encouraged to exercise your right to vote in tomorrow's runoff election.

