Jim Nabors wins Alex City runoff election to become new mayor

Alexander City has a new mayor.

The majority of voters selected retired Russell Corporation executive Jim Nabors over incumbent mayor Charles Shaw. The returns show Nabors won more than 73 percent of the vote in the runoff.

"I'm surprised by the difference in the results. I am just happy and pleased the community has the respect for me that they have for me," said the mayor-elect.

Reporter Bryan Henry: "A lot of people would say one of the things you need to do right off the bat is heal the community based on what we've seen in recent months. How do you plan to do that?"

"As I've said to you before, I've introduced myself new people; you don't have to win my trust, you can only lose it and I want to start that way with all the employees. I want them to know I trust them until they give me a reason not to. And I think that's a good start. I just want their cooperation and I think they've suffered more than anybody in the whole community, and they need to recognize that," said Nabors.

Incumbent mayor Charles Shaw conceded his defeat to his successor shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the results clearly showed Nabors was the runaway winner. Shaw served one term but it was a period beset with financial problems, personnel issues and a physical scuffle with Alex City councilman Tony Goss a few months ago.

Shaw told us he would not hang his head because he was pleased with what they were able to accomplish, including the paving of several roads and a soccer field. Shaw would not rule out a future run for public office. Shaw called Nabors a 'good man' and believes he will do well.

The mayor-elect will be sworn in on Nov 7.

In the Alex City council runoff races, incumbent Bobby Tapley retained his seat by beating Steve Crowe in district one and over in district two, Audrey Colvin won by just six votes over Jacob Meacham.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.