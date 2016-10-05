Bunting wins Ozark's mayoral runoff election

The city of Ozark has chosen Bob Bunting to become the next mayor.

Tuesday night, family and friends helped the mayor-elect celebrate his win at Our Place restaurant in Ozark.

Bunting and his team are anxious to get in office and start working, after four months of campaigning.

"I had a wonderful, wonderful team; everybody worked together and got out and hustled," Bunting said.

The first order on his list as mayor is to clean up the city and make it look good again.

"We want people, everybody in the city to be proud of their city and be proud of their property," Bunting said.

Harry Grainger, who's a former employee of Bunting, came out to support the mayor-elect Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to him taking over and getting our city back to where it was when he left. We're looking for our city to be cleaned up. Property values to go back up instead of down," Grainger said.

Bunting's daughters also attended the celebration Tuesday night and were happy with the turnout.

"He's passionate about everything that he cares about; he puts 110 percent in. He's always been like that my whole entire life and the last six weeks have been very difficult because all of the stress of not knowing what's going to happen," said Carol Hohbach.

Bunting says he is thankful for his supporter's votes in the close race.

Current Mayor Billy Blackwell is expected to pass his position to mayor-elect Bunting in November.

Bunting won the mayoral election with 1,625 votes compared to Mike Barefield who received 1,541.

City Council elects Winston Jackson and Brenda Simechak also won their races in Ozark's runoff election on Tuesday.

