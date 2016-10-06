Alabama prepares for Hurricane Matthew evacuees, response

With the state of Florida bracing for the impact of category four Hurricane Matthew, Alabama is preparing to help.

The state is already sending personnel and resources to help with the response efforts.

According to Gov. Robert Bentley, Florida has requested help from the Alabama National Guard, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Public Health through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

AEMA will deploy an Emergency Operations Center Augmentation Team to support the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Florida has also requested crews from the Alabama Army National Guard.

ADPH will deploy two Medical Needs Shelter Teams and a Public Health Nurse Strike Team.

Several Alabama Co-Op crews are also headed to the Sunshine State to assist with any repairs that may be needed due to possible storm damage.

According to Mike Temple with the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives, 31 crews from 17 of the state's 22 Co-Ops are on the way to Florida to assist in repairing possible damage. The crews, consisting of about 150 men, will be leaving on Thursday and Friday and will assist the Peace River and Clay Electric Cooperatives in Florida.

The crews will be staging in Dothan, Marianna, FL, Tallahassee, FL and Gainesville, FL.

Some of the crews that are traveling to Florida include workers from Troy Utilities, Dixie Electric, and Wiregrass Electric Co-Op.

The state is also preparing to help those evacuating and seeking shelter from the storm.

A fleet of more than 70 aircraft from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is being relocated to Auburn University Regional Airport to escape the storm, according to a Facebook post from the Embry-Riddle Alumni Association.

The Dothan Convention Visitors Bureau says hotel rooms in the Circle City are 99 percent full. The Houston County EMA is holding a meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of opening a shelter for residents.

To check for available rooms in Montgomery, click here.

Multiple livestock sheltering facilities are also open across the state to temporarily house evacuated livestock, including horses and cattle. These facilities are equipped to shelter livestock and not pets such as dogs or cats.

The following livestock facilities are open:

Covington Center Arena in Andalusia (334-504-2717)

Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery (334-356-6866)

Houston County Farm Center in Dothan (334-792-5730)

Lee County Fairgrounds in Opelika (334-524-9680)

Five County Complex in New Brockton (334-465-1313)

Livestock owners are asked to bring the following items if they decide to house their livestock in one of the following facilities:

Current list of all animals including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and test. Make sure you have proof of ownership for all animals

Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name and contact information

Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal

Water, feed, and buckets. Also, tools and supplies needed for sanitation

For questions about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7278 or email ben.mullins@agi.alabama.gov.

