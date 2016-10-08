Huntingdon improves to 4-1 with 48-27 win over Ferrum

The Huntingdon Hawks took care of business on homecoming against Ferrum Saturday, picking up their first conference win of the season, 48-27.

Huntingdon wasted little time finding the scoreboard early against the Panthers.

Running back Vic Jerald scored on a 1-yard run to give Huntingdon a 7-0 lead with 8:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Huntingdon found the end zone two more times in the first quarter to lead 21-7.

Senior quarterback Luke Bailey tossed two second-quarter touchdown passes to give the Hawks a 34-13 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Hawks continued to run away with the game.

Bailey finished with 234 yards passing and five touchdowns on the day. He added 119 yards rushing.

Otis Porter was the Hawks' leading receiver with three catches for 55 yards and a 25-yard touchdown reception.

Huntingdon racked up 538 yards of total offense in the win.

With the win, the Hawks improve to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in USA South Athletic Conference action.

"We are happy to have that feeling out of our stomach and back on the right side of the win column. Hopefully, we can continue the momentum. [We have] Another big one next week against a big rival," said Huntingdon coach Mike Turk.

The Hawks are at home against LaGrange on Oct. 15.

