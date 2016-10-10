Daniel Pratt's Laura Harp

Daniel Pratt Elementary School's Laura Harp has been helping youngsters become better students for more than two decades.

She's loved and respected by her students, their parents, and her colleagues, and she's this week's Class Act.

Although she may have started off her college career at AUM in the business department, she quickly realized her life long dream of being a teacher.

"I moved over to the education department and loved it. It was like that was where I needed to be. Once I started going to the classrooms and meeting the children, I just knew that is where I was suppose to be," Harp said.

And after 23 years of being an educator, she still feels the same way she did on day one: the kids make her job great.

"The paper work and all that, you do what you have to do, but the children are the best. To me, a bad day with children is better than a good day with adults," Harp said.

Those kids in her class will one day be adults, and she wants to make sure they grow up giving 100 percent to all that they do.

"I'm tough on them. I want them to do their best. I'm continuously trying to get them to go a little bit further so they will be ready," Harp said.

And her students have taught her a big lesson, too - bad days happen, but you always get to start fresh each day.

"But the biggest thing they teach me is every day is a different day. You basically get to start over every day. They love you no matter what, and they know I love them," Harp said.

