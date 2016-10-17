An invaluable fixture at one Montgomery Public School

Having the ability to make every student feel good about themselves is invaluable asset to have, and one teacher in Montgomery does that and more for her fourth graders. Her name is Kenya Whiting.

For as long as Whiting can remember, she has wanted to be an educator.

"It's just something I have always wanted to do. In fact, I consider my students my dream-makers because they enable me to live me dream each and every day," Whiting said.

Because of her fourth grade "dream-makers" Whiting is inspired to constantly grow as a teacher.

"Regardless of whether I think my lesson was amazing or there were some bumps in the lesson, I've learned I need to think about what it is I can do as an educator I can do so I can improve so I can better serve all of my students," Whiting said.

Although she knows how to make learning fun, Whiting also demands her students very best at all times.

"I'm working everyday to close the achievement gap by having high expectations of my students. They know I am expecting them to perform to standard," Whiting said.

The first step to having a fun and positive learning environment is to build a solid foundation.

"I have worked really hard on building relationships, because I think it is so important to build relationship with your students and to show them through how you treat them the way they should treat each other," Whiting said.

It's clear Whiting truly loves what she does, but she doesn't do it for the acknowledgment.

"This is what I love doing, and I don't do it for the recolonization, but to have someone who thinks so highly of what I am doing. That really means a lot," Whiting said.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.