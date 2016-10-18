Millbrook man missing for 2 months in the Middle East

Benjamin Dismukes spent the last four years working as a contractor in the middle east. In July, he decided to come home to Millbrook to be closer to his daughter.

"He spent three weeks here with my daughter, and he was going to go back to Bahrain with some of his friends that he worked on the contract job with," said Hayden Bryant, the mother of Dismukes' daughter.

On Aug. 2, Dismukes flew from Dallas to Qatar. He landed there on Aug. 3 and hasn't been heard from since.

"At first no one really questioned it, but when he didn't return on Aug. 15, we knew that something was wrong," Bryant said.

His family has been working non-stop find out what happened but are hitting brick walls at home and abroad.

"Everywhere that we have called has told us either they can't do it or we need to contact someone else. And by the time you get down the line of everyone they tell you to contact, you get to a number where no one answers or you can't leave a message and you're just at a dead end," Bryant said.

Bryant doesn't want to assume the worst, which is why she hasn't told their daughter about her father's disappearance yet.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to tell her. I don't know what's happened to him. I don't know where he is and I don't know where he may be," Bryant said.

There have been no travel warnings issued for either Bahrain or Qatar however, there is a worldwide warning due to threats made by ISIS. We have reached out to the state department today to find out any information that could help but have not yet heard back.

