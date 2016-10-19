Huntingdon hits the road to Methodist on Saturday

The Huntingdon Hawks are feeling good after a 55-13 win over Lagrange last Saturday.

The win improved the Hawks to a 5-1 overall record and 2-1 in USA South Athlete Conference play.

Huntingdon hits the road on Saturday for a showdown with Methodist.

The Monarchs haven't played since Oct. 1 because of postponements due to weather.

Coach Mike Turk expects the Monarchs to ready to play when the Hawks come to town.

"I've told our guys we have to be aware of what their situation is like, but we have to be focused on us and making sure we are doing what we need to do to be ready," Turk stated.

"You still have to deal with the fact that they are going to come out and be ready to play you, and they've had two or three weeks to prepare for us and look at our stuff and really dive in to what we do," said defensive lineman Octavis Harris.

Huntingdon quarterback Luke Bailey will enter Saturday's game just two yards shy of becoming Huntingdon's all-time leading passer.

"I really try not to pay a lot of attention to it. I just focus on being the best player I can be at all times," stated Bailey.

Huntingdon and Methodist kickoff at noon Saturday in Fayetteville, N.C.

