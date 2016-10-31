Bringing math to life at Baldwin Magnet School

From the age of 5 one Baldwin Magnet School teacher knew she wanted to be an educator. Since then she has worked hard to make that dream a reality. Her name is Barbara Jefferson.

Jefferson didn't know exactly what area she wanted to concentrate on until a former Carver High School teacher changed her perspective.

"When I was in 11th grade I had a teacher; she taught and numbers just floated in the air. And I decided I wanted to do math," Jefferson said.

Since that moment, Jefferson has never stopped learning. She knows that just because you have the title of a teacher doesn't mean you ever stop being a student.

"[The students] think that as a teacher that we already know it all, but I learn something from them everyday. I'm still in the learning mode. I have not arrived there yet," Jefferson said.

After almost four decades of teaching, Jefferson still finds immense joy in helping students achieve that "aha" moment.

"Because to me, their minds are like big black holes out there, and then once you see the light and they get it and it clicks, if you could just see the expression on their face once they get it. That gives you so much joy. That's what gives me joy," Jefferson said.

The student who nominated Jefferson said she "brings math to life when she teaches."

"It lets me know that I am doing something positive to help other people. It just makes my day," Jefferson said.

