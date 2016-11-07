Real life hands-on learning at Elmore County Technical Center

The vision of the Elmore County Technical Center is to prepare students for tomorrow's workforce using today's technology. One instructor takes great pride in training the next generator in the field of computer technology, and his name is Ken Spivey.

When it comes to being an educator, it runs in the Spivey family.

"My parents were teachers; my dad was the director here at this school," Spivey revealed. "I kind of got into computers at a very young age, and I really liked it. As the computer started to get popular I started working with them and decided I wanted to be a teacher."

The only constant in life is change, especially with technology, so to Mr. Spivey says his job is never boring.

"It's always changing. You don't have to teach the same thing every day. Something is going to come out tomorrow that is new; new devices, new ways to do things," the educator explains.

Students from all four county Elmore County high schools can be part of this program. If they participant, they are guaranteed to do a lot of hands-on learning, and they may even graduate with more than just a diploma!

"We generally do a lot of hands-on work, and we do some theory, too," according to Spivey. "The theory kind of helps them with their certifications, and that is what we really try to do... we try to get every student certified in some type of computer related industry."

Although the center is not as large as the surrounding high schools, those in the community knows that ECTC is making a huge impact.

"I'm glad people can see we do make a difference here at our school and that we are really trying hard," said Spivey.

