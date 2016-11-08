Wiregrass Co. probate judges encourage voters to research amendments

Probate judges in two Wiregrass counties are encouraging voters to research local amendments that will be on the ballot in Tuesday's election.

Officials are expecting a big turnout for the presidential race but they want everyone to be prepared to cast their votes on local issues too.

Probate Judge, Patrick Davenport is bringing attention to a local amendment and a referendum. There's one amendment in Henry county.

Local amendment one, on the Houston county ballot, would give the probate judge jurisdiction to hear any legal issue filed in a probate court case. The amendment is expected to speed up the process and reduce future errors and filing cost.

"Without this amendment currently a case in the probate court if an issue of equity arises that case has to be removed or that issue removed to the circuit court...the circuit judge then has to rule on that issue and then its brought back to the probate court to continue," Davenport said.

Voters will also have the option to vote yes or no on a local referendum. It addresses Sunday alcohol sales in the unincorporated parts of Houston county after 1 p.m.

In Henry county, officials are looking to increase the maximum age a probate judge can take office from 70 to 72. Age 78 would be the oldest age a judge would be allowed to serve. Probate Judge, David Money would not be able to serve a second term under the current law.

"They asked if I wanted to allow them to introduce a local bill for Henry county only that would raise the age of the probable judge might take office...ya know I'm open to this obviously for me or the next candidate who comes in behind me," Money said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on local amendments log on to the secretary of state's website or Alabamacounties.org.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.