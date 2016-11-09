Voters in Houston County pass 2 amendments

Two amendments on Tuesday's election ballot passed in Houston County.

Amendment One received 24,510 yes votes from Houston County voters and 7,659 no votes.

Amendment One will give the probate judge jurisdiction to hear any legal issue filed in a probate court case. The amendment is expected to speed up the process and reduce future errors and filing cost. Currently, if a case of equity arises in the probate court, it's sent to the circuit court for a ruling and then it comes back to the probate court to continue the process.

Voters also voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales in unincorporated parts of Houston County on Sunday after 1 o'clock. The special referendum received 22,604 yes votes and 13,037 no votes.

Amendment One and the special referendum are expected to take effect Jan 1.

Citizens in Henry County also voted in favor of an amendment on the ballot in Tuesday's election. The amendment, which will increase the age a Probate Judge can serve, received 2,588 yes votes and 1,584 no votes.

