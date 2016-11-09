Alabama State hopes to keep momentum rolling at Grambling

Alabama State is hitting the road to face 6-1 Grambling State on Saturday in Shreveport, La.

The Hornets are hoping momentum from Saturday's home win over Jackson State travels with them.

The win over JSU improved the Hornets to 3-6 on the season.

Coach Brian Jenkins says a win gives you some pep in your step.

"In this past game we did enough to win. It does carry over and give you some momentum going into this game. Like I said, most of all it gives you some confidence," said Jenkins.

ASU and Grambling kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport.

