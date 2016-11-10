Tuskegee prepares for recently scheduled Virginia State

What a whirlwind week for Tuskegee!

The Golden Tigers needed to schedule a tenth game in order to be postseason eligible in Division II.

Tuskegee had an agreement with Albany State for the tenth game, but the agreement fell through.

Tuskegee was able to find an opponent earlier this week when Reggie Barlow's Virginia State squad agreed.

The VSU Trojans will visit Tuskegee on Saturday at noon.

It gives the Golden Tigers hope for the playoffs and ended a nerve-racking week.

"I guess the anxiety was within the coaching staff. The players didn't know anything about it. We were treating it just like it was a regular game that was going to happen the whole time. Virginia State was available, and I think that coach Barlow saw it was a great opportunity for him," said Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater.

"For us to get into the playoffs, we knew we had to play this tenth game. We really didn't care who we played. It was just the fact that we had an opponent that would give us that tenth game," said Tuskegee quarterback Kevin Lacey.

"This week when we got the news we had another chance to play another game to definitely continue with our season, it was probably some of the best news I've heard all year," said defensive end Julian Morgan.

This will be the first meeting between Tuskegee and Virginia State.

Kickoff is set for noon in at Cleve Abbott Memorial Stadium in Tuskegee.

