Tuskegee prepares for recently scheduled Virginia State

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
Jackson Cofer’s three-run homer in the fifth proved to be enough to boost Troy past No. 5 Auburn, 5-2, Tuesday at Plainsman Park.More >>
Chris Casher was a star defensive end at Florida State. His name was linked multiple times to off-the-field incidents involving Jameis Winston during his time as a Seminole.More >>
A new season presents some new challenges for the Dothan High football team.More >>
