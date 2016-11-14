Watching kids blossom and grow at Prattville Kindergarten

When the time comes for a parent to let their child go to school for the first time, several different conflicting emotions may swirl through their minds. One teacher at Prattville Kindergarten puts all those nerves at ease, and her name is Jessica Thompson.

As a parent to a 5-year-old, herself, Thompson understands exactly what parents are going through. So she strives to make the transition into school as smooth as possible.

"You look at these children just like you would look at your own child," said Thompson explained. "If my little girl was sitting here what would I want for her? And I would want the best. So that is what I always try to give me students."

And the best is what they get! She never lets her students settle for the status quo. Her goal is to give them her best so that they can all be their very best.

"These are my kiddos, and I do hold it to my heart; I lose sleep at night if they are not getting something, so I do go out of my way to try and make sure that they are always being successful and that I'm always challenging them to be the best that they can be," said Thompson.

This Prattville native has worked hard to make sure all her children know from the start that her classroom is a place where they can learn, laugh, grow and flourish. Mrs. Thompson enjoys watching the progress her students make in just one short year.

"There is so much growth that you see in a year's time with a kindergartener - it's just amazing to watch," Thompson said. "I just love watching them grow and become independent little learners."

