Excellence in all things for teacher at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

At Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, their motto is simple: "Excellence in all things."

One teacher is helping students reach their own personal level of excellence, and his name is John Conway. For Mr. Conway there has never been a moment in life where he didn't know he was meant to be a teacher.

"Teaching is in the DNA," he explained. "I was born with it. I don't know if I chose it; it sort of chose me."

Even after 25 years of teaching English, he still finds joy watching his students achieve greatness.

"I love to see the "ah-ha" moments when the light bulb comes on and they get it, or when they come up with a new idea that changes the whole dynamics of the way we are thinking or where we are going," said Conway.



The kids at Booker T. Washington credit Mr. Conway for much more than just teaching them the basics.



"It was not about the quantity, it's about the quality," said junior McKenzie Smith. "It was about the application of the skill and not just the grade you made."



"He really made me realize that through hard work I can succeed and I can reach any goal," added Christian Jackson.



"He pushed us to do our very best, to succeed in everything and to fulfill out school's motto of excellence in all things," said junior Rachel Thompson.



At the end of the day, Mr. Conway wants his kids to remember the true importance of life.

"No one has the answer to solve every question. Sometimes the question is more important than the answer. Remember those things, keep it real. Life is a journey."

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.