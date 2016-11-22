AU leading rusher Kamryn Pettway expected to play in Iron Bowl

It is news Auburn fans have been waiting for weeks to hear.

Auburn leading rusher Kamryn Pettway is expected to play on Saturday against Alabama.

Pettway is the SEC's second leading rusher with 1,106 yards. He trails Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams by 103 yards for the SEC lead.

"I can’t guarantee that he will be 100 percent at this point, but I am expecting him to play,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

Pettway has not played since suffering his leg injury in the Vanderbilt game on Nov. 5.

"Certain people’s less-than-100 percent is better than other’s 100 percent. We are hoping that will be the case," said Malzahn.

Malzahn calls Pettway one of the best running backs in all of college football.

"He is one of our impact players. He is one of the best running backs in all of college football and one of the best in our league. Any time you have a guy like that back, it changes things and it changes things in a good way for us," Malzahn stated.

Pettway's teammates are excited to see No. 36 back on the field for the Iron Bowl.

"It means a lot. It means that I won't be as tired i hope. It means when you get another 1,000 yard rusher back, that's obviously a huge deal," said running back Kerryon Johnson.

"Pettway can open a lot of things for our offense, because a lot of people are worried about Kamryn Pettway. The way he runs is fierce. When he grabs that hand off you better know you better buckle your chinstrap because he's coming with a full head of steam," said linebacker Tre' Williams.

Auburn carries the nation's fifth best rushing attack into Tuscaloosa.

Kickoff for the Iron Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m.

