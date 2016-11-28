Prattville Christian Academy Math teacher, coach student's biggest fan

At Prattville Christian Academy, one math teacher is making and keeping strong relationships with all students, past and present, and his name is Robert Holt.

Although teaching was not his first gig, Mr. Holt found his way back to the classroom almost two decades ago.

"Actually, the profession chose me," said Holt. "I was in sales and I had someone ask me if I would consider teaching, and that's how I got into teaching. I started 18-years-ago teaching mathematics in high schools."

Over the years, Mr. Holt has learned a lot from his high schoolers.

"The most I have learned is not actually from teaching, but it's from the appreciate I get afterward of what they (my students) do with their life," said Holt. "I actually have a couple that I have influenced their lives to where they want to go into the field of education."

Whether you love math, or simply tolerant its existence, everyone is welcomed in Mr. Holt's classroom, and everyone wants to be there.

"Math might not be my favorite class, but he is definitely one of my favorite teachers," said one of his senior students.

"He opens his class every day at 6 a.m., so he is really wanting to help us all the time," said senior Hayleigh Hansen.

Commonly known for supporting athletic programs at PCA, Coach Holt is influencing the lives of his currents students, but he wants them to know that they are impacting his life as well.

"I'm just grateful for them," said Holt. "I'm grateful I get to come here every day and teach these kids. I see these kids on a daily basis here (in class) and even outside of school with athletics and sports, and they do above and beyond to make me feel welcomed in their lives."

