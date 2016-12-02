Pioneer Village Comeback

If you make the drive between Troy and Montgomery I’m sure you’ve seen it. Maybe you’ve even wondered, what’s over there. Well, one man is hoping the next time you head that way you’ll stop in instead of driving by.

“We have been open since August 5th,” said Randy Griffin, owner of the Branding Iron Grill.

Griffin has been in the food industry for close to 25 years. When he decided to open his new restaurant he decided the Pioneer Village off Highway 231 in Troy was the perfect place.

“I just like the setting of the village with all the log cabins and I really just like the area because it’s rustic.”

Griffin is hoping to set a trend. He says more stores are on the way and they’re painting some of the buildings and fixing the place up because there’s a lot of history.

A man named Ralph Johnson and his wife started the place up more than 30 years ago. It was a time when flea markets were popular and people came from a variety of places to see what was for sale. Over the years thought it has been tough to keep all the cabins full but folks out at Pioneer Village say new businesses are on the way to join the existing ones.

Griffin says there are plans for a candle shop, boutique, general store, and more.

“We’re hoping to find another blacksmith. There used to be one here. It helps keep the culture of Pioneer Days alive.”

So keep an eye out for some changes at Pioneer Village. The goal is to make it a destination to shop, eat, and enjoy a look at the way life used to be.

If you want to check out the Branding Iron Grill. Here are its hour-

Monday: Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 4p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.