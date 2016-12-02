Pioneer Village Comeback

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Have you been sneezing, sniffling, coughing a little earlier this year than normal?More >>
Have you been sneezing, sniffling, coughing a little earlier this year than normal?More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.More >>
Alabama is one of 13 states who filed an amicus brief in support of the travel ban by the President Donald J. Trump’s administration, according to Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.More >>
Alabama is one of 13 states who filed an amicus brief in support of the travel ban by the President Donald J. Trump’s administration, according to Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.More >>
Dothan Police officers arrested two people in reference to animal cruelty Friday, according to the Dothan Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Dothan Police officers arrested two people in reference to animal cruelty Friday, according to the Dothan Police Department's Facebook page.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with a former aide broke up his marriage and tarnished his image.More >>
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is nearing a political and legal crossroads, a year after his relationship with a former aide broke up his marriage and tarnished his image.More >>
Two Montgomery men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Two Montgomery men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
It appears to be a warm and active workweek setting up with a few opportunities for stronger thunderstorms to be a player in our forecast.More >>
It appears to be a warm and active workweek setting up with a few opportunities for stronger thunderstorms to be a player in our forecast.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
Due to tightened federal regulations, our 4-12-12 text alerts, which include the text message weather alerts, are coming to an end.More >>
Due to tightened federal regulations, our 4-12-12 text alerts, which include the text message weather alerts, are coming to an end.More >>