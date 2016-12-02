All lanes open after crash on I-85 NB near Chantilly Parkway (Ex - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes open after crash on I-85 NB near Chantilly Parkway (Exit 11)

All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened after a crash near Exit 11, or Chantilly Parkway, Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

The two-vehicle crash caused significant traffic delays on I-85 in Montgomery.

Police say the injuries in the accident were minor. 

