One teacher uses social media to her advantage

Now more than ever before high school is a constantly changing place; students are becoming more independent and the way we learn is constantly evolving.

One English teacher at Jefferson Davis High School takes what many would see as a challenge and uses it to help better her student's learning experience, and her name is Ashlie Hansberry.

Ms. Hansberry was inspired to become an educator by her high school English teacher.

"She had a major impact on my learning," said Ashlie Hansberry. "She let me know that it's about knowing how to read, knowing how to write, and being able to go out there in the real world."

After graduating from Alabama State University, she started her career in middle school. For the past two years, she has switched things up a bit and started teaching teens. Because youngsters are into all types of social media now-a-days, Ms. Hansberry has worked to adapt the ways she teaches to fit her student's style of learning.

"I just wanted to relate to them more," said Hansberry. "I know that when the student walk into the room they'll know I have Facebook and Instagram so they are able to relate to it more. So whatever I can do to assist the children and their learning that's what I am going to do."

After only four short years of teaching, Ms. Hansberry has already made a huge impact our her students and knowing her methods of teaching are working makes her feel great!

"Knowing that they are learning something from me, that means the world to me," said Hansberry.

