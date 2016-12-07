Darryl Strawberry to serve as guest speaker at AlaBCA First Pitch Dinner and Silent Auction

Eight-time MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is coming to Montgomery!

The 1983 National League Rookie of the Year will serve as the guest speaker for the 8th Annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association First Pitch Dinner and Silent Auction.

The event will be held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery on Jan. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"This will benefit the Miracle Leagues of Alabama. We sponsor a team or outfield sign in all 14 Miracle Leagues throughout Alabama. One being here in Montgomery. It also goes to our four scholarships we give out totaling $6,500 dollars," said AlaBCA executive director Barry Dean.

Darryl Strawberry played 17 years in the MLB. He hit 335 home runs with 1,000 RBI and 221 stolen bases.

Strawberry was a four-time MVP. He played for the New York Mets, New York Yankees, L.A. Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants during his career.

For more information on the event contact Barry Dean at barrydean@alabca.org or call (334) 676-0434.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.