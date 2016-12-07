Troy lands 15 on All-Sun Belt teams

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Troy placed a league-high seven players on the All-Sun Belt First Team and Trojan players earned 15 total nods to All-Sun Belt Teams, released Wednesday by the league office. Additionally, Troy senior bandit Rashad Dillard was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.



Dillard enters Troy’s appearance in the Dollar General Bowl with 7.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, an interception and eight quarterback hurries. Among active players in the NCAA, the Greer, S.C., native ranks 12th with 0.58 sacks per game and 25th with 0.92 tackles for loss per game in his career.



Dillard becomes the first Trojan since DeMarcus Ware in 2004 to be named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first Troy player to win a Sun Belt individual award since Corey Robinson’s Freshman of the Year honor in 2010 and the first Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year since Omar Haugabook in 2007.



Quarterback Brandon Silvers, running back Jordan Chunn, wide receiver Emanuel Thompson, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia and return specialist Jabir Frye joined Dillard on the All-Sun Belt First Team. Chunn was also named to the first team as an all-purpose player.



Wide receiver Deondre Douglas, offensive lineman Tyler Lassiter and defensive back Jalen Rountree represented the Trojans on the second team. Kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker William Lloyd, defensive lineman Baron Poole and defensive back Kamryn Melton were honorable mention selections, while Kris Weatherspoon was named to the Sun Belt All-Newcomer Team.



Troy’s 15 overall selections were the third most in the conference and come after just two Trojans – Garcia & Dillard – were named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams.



Silvers leads the Sun Belt with 22 touchdown passes on the season, which is six more than any other quarterback in the league, while Chunn’s 13 rushing touchdowns are the most in the league. Thompson paces the Sun Belt with 72 receptions on the year and his five touchdown catches are the second most in the league.



Garcia has not allowed a sack in nearly 900 offensive snaps to lead an offensive line that ranks first in the country in fewest sacks allowed. Frye leads the Sun Belt and ranks 13th nationally averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return and Chunn leads the league with 1,457 all-purpose yards this year.



Troy’s All-Sun Belt selections and the rest of the Trojans will take the field one more time this season at the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 23 in Mobile. Troy will square off against Ohio at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the Trojans’ first bowl game since 2010.

