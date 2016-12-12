Connecting math and real life at Carver High School

In school, students usually fall under one of two categories: either they love math, or it's their least favorite subject to learn about. One teacher is working hard to make sure her students knows how important math really is and her name is Brenda Burns.

Becoming an educator has always been a part of Mrs. Burns' life plan.

"My mother was a teacher and so was my grandmother," said Burns. "So I grew up in a house of educators and knew that this was my calling."

Math, in particular, was the subject that caught the attention of Mrs. Burns early on in her life. She strives to get students to understand the immense presence math has on everyone's daily life.

"But I like to see math become something more than just numbers on a page," said Burns. "It's easy to write numbers on a page and add one, two, three, four, five, but then when you actually see it - that bulb goes off and I'm like 'yeah!'. I feel the same excitement that they feel because they finally got what I was I was trying to get across."

Being an educator means more than just teaching words out of a textbook. Mrs. Burns takes the time to get to know her students on a deeper level.

"I talk to them about things that are going on in their everyday life," said Burns. "Not just school, because they have lives outside of school and sometimes they overlap. I think that is what makes the difference."

After teaching kids of all ages for 24 years, Mrs. Burns is happy to know her students are taking what they learn in the classroom and applying it to their life.

"It has me overjoyed right now," said Burns. "You don't know the impact you have really until after they leave, then they come back and show you those college diplomas and you're like 'yes!'."

