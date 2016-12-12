Man convicted in ’08 murder of AU student Lauren Burk wants gun retested

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The attorney for a man convicted of killing an Auburn University student in 2008 has filed a petition, stating that his original legal team mishandled his defense. Courtney Lockhart is asking for the murder weapon to be retested.
Lockhart appeared in court Friday as a result of a Rule 32 petition, which his legal team filed in September of 2015. A hearing on the Rule 32 petition is scheduled for Dec. 17. (Explanation on a Rule 32 petition below).
Lockhart was convicted in Nov. 2010 of shooting and killing Lauren Burk, a freshman at Auburn University. The judge presiding over the case overrode the jury's recommendation of life without parole and imposed the death penalty on Lockhart.
Burk was found dead on the side of Alabama Highway 147 on March 4, 2008. Court documents state that Burk died from a single gunshot wound. Lockhart was arrested three days later by the Phenix City Police Department.
According to court documents, Lockhart approached Burk on March 4 in an Auburn University parking lot where he threatened her. He then drove her car away from the parking lot with her inside.
Lockhart told police that he planned to rob Burk, but he denied any intention to kill or sexually assault her. In his statement, Lockhart said he shot Burk by accident while gesturing with the gun and that she jumped out of the car after the weapon discharged.
Burk's car was later found burning in a parking lot on the university's campus.
In the 87-page petition, Lockhart's attorneys argue that his original defense attorney mishandled his defense in a way that may have resulted in a different outcome during the trial. The petition also mentions the trauma that Lockhart suffered during combat as an Iraq War combat veteran, including a mental breakdown and PTSD treatment.
The defense team also wants the trigger pull of the murder weapon to be retested by an expert. Lockhart's legal team argues that the original counsel failed to adequately discover and present any evidence showing the gun may have discharged accidentally.
The State responded to the petition, asking for it to be dismissed saying there is nothing in the record from the original trial to cast any doubt on the testing conducted by the state's experts.
Court documents state that during the trial, the prosecution presented a firearms and toolmarks expert who testified that the murder weapon required five pounds of pressure to pull the single-action trigger and twelve pounds of pressure to pull the double-action trigger. The prosecution argued that because it was difficult to pull the trigger on the firearm and because Lockhart had combat experience, that the gun discharging was not an accident.
A ruling has not been issued on if the judge will allow the gun to be retested or on the Rule 32 petition. A Rule 32 petition is a way for someone who has been convicted of a crime - and has exhausted all available appeals - to challenge their conviction.