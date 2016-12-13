A Fever homecoming for Toledo linebacker Tre'Shun Wilson

The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl means a lot to both Appalachian State and Toledo.

It means a lot to both fan bases.

It is also a special game to players with local ties.

Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Josh Thomas is back for the second straight year in his hometown. Thomas played for Montgomery Academy.

He was WSFA's 2013 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.

Toledo features a Fever player as well. Freshman linebacker Tre'Shun Wilson, who played at Lee, returned home for the first time since August when the Toledo buses rolled into downtown Montgomery on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, Tre'Shun was greeted by his sister, niece, girlfriend and mother Tracy.

Tracy said Saturday's bowl game will be the first time she will see her son on the college football field for the Rockets.

"Just to see him walk around the corner and to be smiling. To be back home in his hometown playing before his school, his peers and his coaches. It's just an overwhelming feeling," said Tracy Wilson.

Saturday will be a memory Tracy can keep forever when she sees Tre'Shun play again at Cramton Bowl.

Kickoff for Saturday's third annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.