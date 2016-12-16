Dothan entrepreneurs, volunteers feed the needy at annual Christmas luncheon

Entrepreneurs and volunteers gave back to the Dothan community Friday during a Christmas luncheon for those in need. The luncheon, in its eleventh year, took place at Wiregrass Park.

Organizers who put on the community luncheon say it means so much to the homeless of the Wiregrass and many others experiencing hard times. They were provided a free hot meal, free groceries, and free blankets.

"It's all about giving," said volunteer Brandon Townsend.

Carolyn Marbin is one of many experiencing hard times, but she's thankful for a lot this Christmas season. After being homeless and living in tent city for two years, she's been blessed with a roof over her head, a holiday meal, and friends to fellowship with.

"It's something special," she said, "because I know I probably wouldn't get to enjoy Christmas dinner...Thanksgiving I did, but most of all my family is gone."

Organizers served rice, dressing, turkey, chicken, green beans and more to an estimated 700 people.

Santa even stopped by to give children of low-income families early Christmas gifts.

If you missed Friday's Christmas meal, there will be more. Greater Beulah Baptist Church is providing a Christmas meal on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

