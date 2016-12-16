Auburn basketball team adds early enrollee Austin Wiley

The Auburn basketball team is off to a solid 7-2 start this season, and coach Bruce Pearl just added another weapon to his roster.

Former Spain Park 6-11 big man Austin Wiley joined the Tigers at practice Friday as an early enrollee.

Wiley's career with the Tigers begins now.

“I am extremely excited to announce that Austin Wiley has been deemed a qualifier by the NCAA and has been admitted and enrolled in Auburn University. He will compete for Auburn starting against Mercer on Sunday. We look forward to having Austin be a part of and play for the Auburn Tigers just as his parents did. I want to thank the SEC, NCAA, President Gogue, Jay Jacobs and all of those in the Auburn administration for all of their due diligence," stated Bruce Pearl.

“It feels great. I feel really blessed right now. My hard work and dedication has paid off. Thanks to my parents and the coaches. I feel great. I grew up around here listening to stories my mom and dad would tell me about the Auburn Family. This is a blessing, and it seems like everything works out for the best. It feels like destiny,” said freshman Austin Wiley.

Auburn basketball is nothing new to Wiley. His mother is former Auburn star and SEC player of the year Vickie Orr.

Austin's father is former Tiger basketball standout Aubrey Wiley.

Wiley signed with Auburn in November.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.