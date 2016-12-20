Troy Trojans begin Dollar General Bowl week with practice at Saraland High School

The Troy Trojans rolled into Mobile on Monday to begin Dollar General Bowl preparations!

The Trojans held their first practice of the week at Saraland High School. The Trojans will practice at Saraland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After practice coach Neal Brown attended a welcome press conference alongside Ohio Bobcats head coach Frank Solich.

Coach Brown says it is an honor to be in the Dollar General Bowl.

"Been a little bit of an unexpected season to be honest with you. Year two to get to 9-3. Our players are really excited about representing the Sun Belt Conference and Troy University. We are playing against a quality team," said Brown during the press conference.

Tuesday the teams will visit the University of South Alabama's Children's and Women's Hospital.

Children will visit with players, receive gifts and have their pictures taken.

The Dollar General Bowl is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

