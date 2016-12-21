Auditorium renamed in honor of Special Agent Chester J. McBride

It was a special day Wednesday for the family and friends of Special Agent (Staff Sgt.) Chester J. McBride.

A naming ceremony was held at an auditorium at the 42nd Air Base Wing headquarters building in Montgomery to honor the late member of the Office of Special Investigations.

The ceremony commemorated the one-year anniversary of McBride's death. He was one of six killed while deployed to Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan in December 2015. Officials say the attack happened when a motorcyclist detonated an explosive device hidden in the internal components of the vehicle.

During the attack, McBride shielded the linguist who was accompanying the team, ultimately saving her life.

"That act was him," said Special Agent Helen Stewart, the commander of Air Force Office of Special Investigations. "That is who he was, the ultimate wingman. I knew he had my back and everyone's back in here. He is the guy you want to go to war with. That was Chester McBride. That's his legacy."

For his bravery, the Air Force posthumously awarded McBride the Bronze Star medal with valor device, the Purple Heart, the Air Force Commendation medal and the Air Force Combat Action medal.

