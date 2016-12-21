Suspended AL Chief Justice Roy Moore interviewed for Sessions' s - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Suspended AL Chief Justice Roy Moore interviewed for Sessions' seat

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
Connect
Chief Justice Roy Moore (Source: WSFA 12 News) Chief Justice Roy Moore (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Robert Bentley has interviewed suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore for Senator Jeff Sessions' seat, according to the governor's office.

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary suspended Moore until the end of his term after finding he violated judicial ethics with an order he sent to probate judges regarding same-sex marriage. Moore is appealing the decision.

According to the governor's office the following people have been interviewed for Sessions' seat:

  • Perry Hooper Jr.
  • Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock
  • Rep. Connie Rowe
  • State Sen. Arthur Orr 
  • State Sen. Cam Ward
  • Rep. Mo Brooks
  • Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh
  • Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore
  • State Sen. Bill Hightower
  • State Sen. Trip Pittman
  • Rep. Bill Poole

Sessions has been nominated by President-Elect Donald Trump to become the new U.S. Attorney General. If he's confirmed, Bentley will appoint a replacement until an election is held.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors

    Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors

    Saturday, March 25 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-03-25 17:39:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-03-25 17:39:08 GMT

    Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.

    More >>

    Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly