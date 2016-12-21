Suspended AL Chief Justice Roy Moore interviewed for Sessions' seat

Gov. Robert Bentley has interviewed suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore for Senator Jeff Sessions' seat, according to the governor's office.

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary suspended Moore until the end of his term after finding he violated judicial ethics with an order he sent to probate judges regarding same-sex marriage. Moore is appealing the decision.

According to the governor's office the following people have been interviewed for Sessions' seat:

Perry Hooper Jr.

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Glenn Murdock

Rep. Connie Rowe

State Sen. Arthur Orr

State Sen. Cam Ward

Rep. Mo Brooks

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh

Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore

State Sen. Bill Hightower

State Sen. Trip Pittman

Rep. Bill Poole

Sessions has been nominated by President-Elect Donald Trump to become the new U.S. Attorney General. If he's confirmed, Bentley will appoint a replacement until an election is held.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.