Ozark, Brown Bag volunteers provide Christmas meals for seniors

A group of Brown Bag volunteers is spreading Christmas cheer with special holiday meals in Ozark. With help from the city, the program is able to provide seniors with Christmas treats.

Wednesday morning volunteers were out delivering brown bags to the elderly and disabled. They've prepared a total of 75 bags packed with several goodies including a hen, macaroni, vegetables, and Christmas cakes.

Lillian Moore is one brown bag recipient who received a special delivery.

"I can't walk around because I'm disabled," Moore said, "so it makes it a whole lot better!"

"Since most people get their income at the beginning of the month, this just gives them a little something extra to get them through till the next payday," explained Trisha Huckaba, a Brown Bag volunteer.

"This is a program that happens every month and feeds the poorest of the poor in our community, some 70 families and all of them are of course elderly people. Their Social Security is around $500 or $600 a month," said Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting.

The City of Ozark is supplementing the Wiregrass Food Bank Brown Bag program with hens to provide protein for seniors on fixed incomes.

"We need protein because often times when the food comes up here from Dothan from the food bank. there's not very much protein, and sometimes there's not any protein, and these families need the protein very very much," Bunting said.

Other recipients picked up their bags at the Perry Recreation Center.

"This morning, I guess because it's Christmas, they normally don't get here before 8 o'clock, and this morning we had a line, and I think they were ready to go home and cook all that food that they have especially those nice seven or 8 pound hens," Bunting said.

For more information on the Brown Bag program or if you'd like to donate, contact the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 334-764-9775.

