Multiple injuries in crash on East South Boulevard

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash with multiple injuries in the eastbound lanes of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a blue minivan

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four people in the van were transported to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. One of the victims has injuries that are possibly life-threatening.

A dog was also rescued from the vehicle.

