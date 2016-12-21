Reports: Hyundai fires U.S. CEO Dave Zuchowski

Hyundai Motor America CEO Dave Zuchowski has been fired, according to multiple media reports.

In a statement Wednesday, Hyundai said Zuchowski will be leaving the company but no reason was given.

According to Hyundai, Jerry Flannery has been named interim president and CEO.

“We appreciate Dave’s decade of service to Hyundai, especially his leadership as president and CEO, which has made us a stronger organization,” Flannery said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with our dealers, affiliates, senior management and our talented and hard-working employees across the country to realize Hyundai’s full potential.”

Hyundai will immediately begin searching for a replacement.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.