AL State Troopers urge caution ahead of holiday travel period

With Christmas Day quickly approaching and New Year’s Day coming a week later the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is anticipating high traffic volume as people hit the road to reach their holiday destinations. According to ALEA, there were 14 traffic fatalities on Alabama roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“There was a lot of traffic during that period,” Corporal Jess Thornton said. “There’s obviously going to be a lot of traffic during this Christmas and New Year’s Day period. So, we’re expecting a lot of travel just like we did over Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, when you have more travel, the odds of more crashes occurring and more people getting killed on the roadways increases.”

Cpl. Thornton said there has also been a major increase in traffic fatalities across the state. As of Wednesday morning, Cpl. Thornton said ALEA troopers have worked 650 fatalities, 140 more than this time last year.

“If the Christmas season and the New Year’s Day season go as the rest of the year, we’re going to see an increase in traffic fatalities, and that trend is going to continue,” Cpl. Thornton said.

Although he said dealing with death is a part of his job, Cpl. Thornton said a vast majority of the fatal incidents troopers work could have been avoided. He and Allison Green, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the leading causes of these incidents are drivers’ error, with speeding and driving under the influence as the major factors.

“We don’t call them accidents,” Cpl. Thornton said. “Accidents are when you have no control over what happened. These are crashes, and 99 percent of the ones we’ve worked were avoidable.”

Cpl. Thornton said state troopers will have an increased presence on roadways for the next couple of weekends to look for drivers who are speeding, driving under the influence, or driving without passengers wearing their seatbelts.

Green said ALDOT will pause all temporary lane closures, state highway projects, and a number of regional road projects from noon on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26, and then from noon on Dec 30 to midnight on Jan 2.

“We are doing this to help make safer roadways for travelers and for the safety of our construction workers and maintenance crews,” Green said.

Green said 60 percent of the traffic fatalities in Alabama involved people who were not wearing seatbelts, so she urges everyone to buckle up before they hit the road. She also cautions drivers to stay a safe distance behind the car in front of them. Her rule-of-thumb is to stay one car-per-10 mph behind the car in front of you.

“So, if you’re on the interstate going 60 miles-per-hour, you should stay a distance of about six cars behind the car in front of you,” Green said. This allows for more time to stop if needed.

Cpl. Thornton said he also wants drivers to wear their seatbelts and practice defensive driving so that you are less likely to fall victim to another driver’s errors. He said drivers should not drive with concern about receiving a ticket or getting reprimanded by law enforcement, but with a big-picture mindset of driving safely so they can arrive safely to where they are going.

