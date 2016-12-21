Nearly 40 Montgomery families get new, free fire alarms

The Montgomery Fire Department and Red Cross hope to hand out more than 800 new fire alarms by year's end. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It's recommended you replace the batteries twice a year and test your device monthly. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery firefighters and Red Cross leaders hit the streets in south Montgomery Wednesday.

"That one is clearly battery operated," explained one Red Cross volunteer. One by one, they installed new fire alarms in homes free of charge.

Juliette Rush couldn't wait to get hers.

"You never know when a fire will break out. It will be a big help," Rush admitted.

The fire department targeted the Southern Meadows neighborhood based on four years worth of research.

"Actually, they're trying to go over fire prevention with the residents and making sure they remain safe and sharing fire safety tips with them," said Sgt. O.J. Whiting of the Montgomery Fire Department.

This is nothing new for the Red Cross as it serves 14 counties, pushing residents to consider smoke alarms now that it's getting cold.

"In each home, we're trying to put the minimum in each home. Keeping people safe especially during the holiday time. We don't want anyone getting hurt or harmed. Our goal for this year is 800," said Red Cross Disaster Specialist Caleb Robinson.

So far in 2016, the city of Montgomery has seen three fire fatalities, three too many. It's not clear whether a smoke alarm in those fires would have made a difference.

By the time volunteers made their rounds over a two hour period, they put in 39 alarms, 39 potential life-saving devices.

Firefighters recommend testing your smoke alarm on a monthly basis and replace your batteries twice a year.

